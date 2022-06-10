.
UK court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead  

UK court says flight to take migrants to Rwanda can go ahead

Reuters, London

The first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead next week, the High Court in London ruled on Friday after a judge dismissed campaigners’ attempts to win an injunction to stop it.

Charities and a trade union had launched a challenge against the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to the East African nation, saying it was unsafe, but the court said next Tuesday’s first planned flight could take place.

Judge Jonathan Swift said: “There is a material public interest in the Home Secretary (Priti Patel) being able to implement immigration decisions.”

However, the court granted human rights groups permission to appeal the decision.

