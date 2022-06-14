.
Pope Francis says he refuses distinction between ‘good and bad’ in Ukraine war

Pope Francis speaks during the open-air general audience in St.Peter’s square at the Vatican on May 11, 2022. (AFP)
Pope Francis speaks during the open-air general audience in St.Peter's square at the Vatican on May 11, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Rome

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis refused the distinction between “good and bad” in the war in Ukraine, he was quoted as saying by daily La Stampa, which reported Pope's conversation with editors of Jesuit European cultural magazines.

Asked if he was in favor of Russia's president Vladimir Putin, the Pope answered: “No, I am not, I am simply opposed to reducing complexity to distinction between good and bad.”

Pope Francis hopes to meet Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church in September in Kazakhstan, he added.

