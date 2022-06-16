Boy rescued in India after 100 hours trapped in tunnel

An 11-year old boy was rescued more than 100 hours after he fell into an 80-feet (24 meters) deep borewell tunnel near his home in India’s Chhattisgarh State.



Personnel from India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were able to bring the child out of the borewell tunnel early morning on Wednesday, according to local media reports.



The Chief Minister of the state Bhupesh Baghel tweeted the child was trapped with a frog and a snake.



Popular across India, borewells are deep narrow tunnels drilled into the ground to pump water out.



According to NDRF, more than 40 children have fallen into borewells in India since 2009 and in most of those cases, children die before they are able to be rescued because of low oxygen level in the well.



