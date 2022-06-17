Kremlin says Putin to delay St. Petersburg Forum speech after cyberattack

The Kremlin said on Friday that the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum had suffered from a “denial of service” cyberattack on its accreditation system, forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay a scheduled address by one hour.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that the cyberattack had begun on Thursday and disabled the forum’s guest accreditation and admission system, leading to a host of problems with access.



He said specialists were working to fix the problem, and that Putin’s keynote address had been moved back to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).



The forum started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday.



It is often characterized as Russia’s analogue of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, aims to portray the country as orderly and full of attractive opportunities for clever and adventurous investors.



This year’s program carries the theme to an extent that is overly optimistic for Russia’s straitened circumstances.



