British transport minister says rail strikes planned this week are a ‘huge mistake’

British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday strike action by rail workers this week was a “huge mistake,” warning that people will not be able to attend hospital appointments, school exams or get to work.



More than 50,000 rail workers will strike on June 21, 23, and25 in a dispute over pay freezes and job cuts in what the Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) union has billed the biggest industrial action in the sector in more than 30 years.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“It is disastrous, and it’s no way to behave on the railway,” he told Sky News. “There’s no advantage to this.”

Advertisement

Read more: UK rail union says talks have failed to avert strike next week