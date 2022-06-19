.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

British transport minister says rail strikes planned this week are a ‘huge mistake’

  • Font
Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. (Reuters)
Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. (Reuters)

British transport minister says rail strikes planned this week are a ‘huge mistake’

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Sunday strike action by rail workers this week was a “huge mistake,” warning that people will not be able to attend hospital appointments, school exams or get to work.

More than 50,000 rail workers will strike on June 21, 23, and25 in a dispute over pay freezes and job cuts in what the Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) union has billed the biggest industrial action in the sector in more than 30 years.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It is disastrous, and it’s no way to behave on the railway,” he told Sky News. “There’s no advantage to this.”

Read more: UK rail union says talks have failed to avert strike next week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More