Russian missiles destroy Ukrainian command post, killing over 50 generals, officers

Russia on Sunday claimed its long-distance sea-based missiles destroyed a command post of Ukrainian troops, killing more than 50 generals and officers, while the Ukrainian side said the situation in Sievierodonetsk is difficult but manageable.

“Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine,” said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, in a video released on Sunday.

“At 12:30 p.m., Kalibr high-precision long-distance sea-based missiles were launched at a command post of the Ukrainian troops near the village of Shirokaya Dacha, Dnepropetrovsk region at the moment when there was being held a working meeting of the commanders of Aleksandriya operational-strategic group,”

“The attacks have resulted in eliminating more than 50 generals and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), including those of the General Staff, the Kakhovka group, airborne assault troops and units that operate towards Nikolayev and Zaporozhye,” he added

“Offensive towards Sievierodonetsk is being successfully developed. Several units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are abandoning the operation area due to low morale and psychological condition, as well as lack of munitions and logistic supply,” he said.

Russian news agency RIA Novosti quoted the Luhansk armed forces as saying that the Ukrainian troops trapped at the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk are still resisting, but they also expressed the willingness to negotiate.

From the Ukrainian side, according to reports by the Ukraine National News Agency on Sunday, an advisor of Ukrainian Internal Minister Denys Monastyrsky said that the situation on the eastern front of Ukraine is difficult, especially in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, but the situation is still under control.

He said Russian forces had not made progress in key areas in the past day and had tried but failed to make a breakthrough along the Bakhmut-Lisichansk corridor. In the city of Sievierodonetsk, Russian forces did not make any notable breakthroughs.

