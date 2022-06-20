Ukraine says lost control of Sievierodonetsk village Metyolkine
Ukraine said Monday it had lost control of a village adjacent to the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the center of weeks of fierce fighting with invading Russian troops.
“Unfortunately, we do not control Metyolkine anymore. And the enemy continues to build up its reserves,” the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Russia’s capture of the hamlet with a pre-war population of around 1,000 people, is the latest around Sievierodonetsk, where Moscow's army has met tough Ukrainian resistance.
Russian troops have slowly advanced in the eastern Donbas region where they focused their military efforts after being pushed out from areas around the capital at the start of their invasion in February.
Gaiday said that the Azot chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk, where hundreds of civilians are said to be sheltering, was being shelled by Russian forces “constantly.”
The head of the city administration, Oleksandr Stryuk meanwhile told Ukrainian television Monday that Moscow’s army controls most of the city's residential areas.
“If we talk about the whole city, still more than a third is controlled by our armed forces. Russians control the rest,” he said.
“There are street battles around the clock,” he added, saying Ukrainian troops were being shelled routinely.
“The enemy is throwing more and more manpower into the offensive, to storm the city and push out our soldiers,” Stryuk said.
Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk have not been possible for days, after a last bridge across the river connecting it to Lysychansk was blown up.
Read more:
US will not press Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia: Sullivan
Two killed, 20 injured in Russian strike on south Ukraine
‘Complete ceasefire’ needed to free civilians from Sievierodonetsk plant: Governor
-
‘Fierce battles’ outside Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk: GovernorUkrainian authorities said Saturday that “fierce battles” with Russia raged in villages outside the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which Moscow’s ... World News
-
‘Complete ceasefire’ needed to free civilians from Sievierodonetsk plant: GovernorUkraine said Friday that only a “complete ceasefire” would make it possible for hundreds of civilians to be evacuated from the Azot chemical plant in ... World News
-
Some 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk: GovernorAround 10,000 civilians are trapped in Ukraine’s eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where intense fighting with Russia has raged for weeks, the local ... World News