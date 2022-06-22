Taiwan navy grounds anti-submarine helicopters after accident injures four crew

Taiwan’s navy grounded its fleet of Sikorsky S-70C anti-submarine helicopters for safety checks on Wednesday after one of them made a hard landing that injured four crew, in the latest accident for the island’s armed forces.

The navy said Wednesday’s incident happened during an exercise at Zuoying, the main naval base in the south, leading to the grounding and an investigation into what had happened.



In a separate statement, the presidential office said one of the crew suffered serious injuries and was not yet out of danger.



Sikorsky is a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp.



Last month the air force suspended flight training of new pilots after a jet trainer crashed, killing the pilot, in the force’s second fatal accident of 2022.

