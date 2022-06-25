China to provide $7.5 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Foreign ministry

China will provide humanitarian aid worth 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) to Afghanistan after it was hit by an earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The aid will include tents, towels, beds and other materials, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan early on Wednesday near the Pakistani border, about 160 kilometer (100 miles) southeast of Kabul.

