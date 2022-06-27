.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry

  • Font
US President Joe Biden speaks next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry

AFP, Germany

Published: Updated:

The United States on Monday announced new G7 sanctions targeting Russia’s defense industry in a bid to hobble the Kremlin’s ability to maintain the military machine during its invasion of Ukraine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“G7 leaders will align and expand targeted sanctions to further restrict Russia’s access” to Western technology that can support the Russian arms industry, the White House said.

And the US will also “aggressively target Russian defense supply chains... and limit Russia’s ability to replace the military equipment it has already lost during its brutal war.”

G7 leaders also agreed that money collected from higher trade tariffs imposed on Russian exports should be funneled as aid to Ukraine.Biden and the other G7 leaders “will seek authority to use revenues collected by any new tariffs on Russian goods to help Ukraine and to ensure that Russia pays for the cost of its war,” a senior US official said.

Read more:

G7 vows to raise $600 billion to counter China’s multitrillion Belt and Road project

Biden: G7 and NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

EU’s Michel cautious on Russia gold ban, oil price cap move by G7

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More