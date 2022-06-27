US announces new G7 sanctions against Russia’s defense industry

The United States on Monday announced new G7 sanctions targeting Russia’s defense industry in a bid to hobble the Kremlin’s ability to maintain the military machine during its invasion of Ukraine.

“G7 leaders will align and expand targeted sanctions to further restrict Russia’s access” to Western technology that can support the Russian arms industry, the White House said.

And the US will also “aggressively target Russian defense supply chains... and limit Russia’s ability to replace the military equipment it has already lost during its brutal war.”

G7 leaders also agreed that money collected from higher trade tariffs imposed on Russian exports should be funneled as aid to Ukraine.Biden and the other G7 leaders “will seek authority to use revenues collected by any new tariffs on Russian goods to help Ukraine and to ensure that Russia pays for the cost of its war,” a senior US official said.

