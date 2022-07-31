Former Philippines President Ramos dies at 94: Report

Philippine former President Fidel Ramos, who ruled the Southeast Asian country between 1992 and 1998, died on Sunday aged 94, online news site Rappler reported, citing his niece.

Ramos, who held high-ranking security roles before becoming president, was hailed by many as a hero of the 1986 People Power uprising that toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr, the father and namesake of the recently elected Philippine leader.

