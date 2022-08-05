.
Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with US: Lavrov

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia, July 27, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchanges with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel.

“We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov said.

A Russian court sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges on Thursday.

Her sentencing could now pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that would include the the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer.

Russian court hands Brittney Griner 9-year prison sentence in drugs trial

