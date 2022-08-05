Russia ready to discuss prisoner swap with US: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow is ready to discuss prisoner exchanges with Washington through an existing diplomatic channel.

“We are ready to discuss this topic, but within the framework of the channel that was agreed upon by Presidents Putin and Biden,” Lavrov said.

A Russian court sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges on Thursday.

Her sentencing could now pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that would include the the 31-year-old athlete and a prolific Russian arms dealer.

