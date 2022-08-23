Russia tightens grip on media, as Yandex giant sells homepage, news to rival VK

Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday said it had agreed to sell its news aggregation service, Zen content platform and yandex.ru homepage to rival VK in exchange for 100 percent of food delivery service Delivery Club.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The move marks a significant shift in Russia’s internet landscape, with Yandex effectively passing the reigns that steer the distribution of online content in the country to VK, a firm controlled by state-owned entities after a structural overhaul late last year.

“The board and management of Yandex have concluded that the interests of the company's stakeholders... are best served by pursuing the strategic exit from its media businesses and shifting to a focus on other technologies and services,” Yandex said in a statement.

Read more:



Ukraine's key food exports have fallen by almost half since Russian war

Ukraine's capital bans Independence Day festivities, fearing Russian attack

UN split over ban on Taliban officials’ travel