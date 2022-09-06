Ben Stiller, Sean Penn latest celebrities to be banned from entering Russia

US actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn have become the latest in a list of celebrities and politicians to be banned from entering Russia, the BBC and other news outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Kremlin added the celebrities to it’s so-called “stop list”, which includes actor Morgan Freeman and US president Joe Biden.

Countries across the world, such as the UK and US have imposed sanctions against Russia since the country began its invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February this year. As well as imposing economic sanctions on Russian oligarchs, countries have also laid down travel bans on individuals connected with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia, on Monday, named 25 high-ranking US officials, business people and actors and said they were banned from entering Russia “on a permanent basis,” the British broadcaster reported.

Latest additions to the list Stiller and Penn have both criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and have both visited capital city Kyiv since the start of the conflict.

The latest measures from Russia come as a response to sanctions by the US.

The most recent sanctions were announced on Friday as part of a bigger plan by the G7 to impose a price cap on Russian oil, to try to prevent Moscow's ability to finance its war.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the cap would also help fight inflation, which is on the rise in many of the world's economies, the BBC added.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, four deputy commerce secretaries and six US senators reportedly appeared on the list. It also included US film director Rob Reiner, incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss and scores of UK, US and EU officials.

“The hostile actions of the American authorities, which continue to follow a Russophobic course, destroying bilateral ties and escalating confrontation between Russia and the United States, will continue to be resolutely rebuffed,” the ministry said at the time, the BBC reported.

