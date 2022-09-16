Blinken offers condolences to Armenia’s PM after Azerbaijan shelling kills scores

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Armenia’s prime minister on Thursday to convey Washington’s condolences for those killed by Azerbaijani attacks along the border, the State Department said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a battle for years over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh but fighting escalated this week, with each side blaming the other. A fragile ceasefire seems to have been held over the last 24 hours.

“The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

Price added that Blinken said diplomacy was the only way forward, pledging to remain personally engaged.

There was no reported call between Blinken and Azerbaijan’s president, but a senior State Department official said Thursday’s call with Nikol Pashinyan was at the latter’s request.

The official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, reiterated previous US calls for more direct engagement between Yerevan and Baku to reach a lasting solution but also criticized the shelling inside Armenia proper.

“We also have to think about the rights and the security of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been an important element of this conflict. But I think also what was striking this week was the concern about shelling on sovereign Armenian territory,” the official said.

As for Russia’s role in the most recent ceasefire, the official played down any work so far by Moscow. “I will say we do not see any indication that Russian efforts contributed in a positive way towards securing the most recent ceasefire of this week,” the State Department official said.

