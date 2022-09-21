.
China calls for ‘ceasefire through dialogue’ following Putin speech on Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin arriving at regular foreign ministry news conference in Beijing, China, July 22, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. (File photo: AFP)

AFP

China on Wednesday called for a “ceasefire through dialogue and consultation,” following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address on Ukraine in which he announced a partial military mobilization.

“We call on the relevant parties to realize a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible,” China’s Foreign Ninistry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

Read more:

Ukraine accuses Russia of further shelling at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia says economy to shrink less than forecast

Russia praises China’s ‘balanced position’ on Ukraine, slams US on Taiwan

