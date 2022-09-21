China calls for ‘ceasefire through dialogue’ following Putin speech on Ukraine
China on Wednesday called for a “ceasefire through dialogue and consultation,” following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address on Ukraine in which he announced a partial military mobilization.
“We call on the relevant parties to realize a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible,” China’s Foreign Ninistry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.
