Ukraine says it downed four Iranian drones, Zelenskyy raps Tehran

Ukraine said on Friday it had downed four Iranian-made “kamikaze” drones used by Russia’s armed forces, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to complain that Tehran was harming Ukrainian citizens.

Military authorities in southern Ukraine said in a statement they had shot down the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles over the sea near the port of Odesa.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine and the United States have accused Iran of supplying drones to Russia, something Tehran has denied. Zelenskyy has asked his foreign ministry to respond to the use of Iranian equipment, spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said.

“Such actions by Iran are considered as steps against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and also against the lives and wellbeing of Ukrainian citizens,” he said in a statement.

Military experts say the drones would be useful to Russia for both reconnaissance and as loitering munitions that can bide their time in locating and engaging suitable targets.

Read more: Two Americans among 10 prisoners released to Saudi Arabia from Ukraine