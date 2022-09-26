US adds fourth Iranian cargo plane to export violation list over Russia flights

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate US export controls under Biden administration sanctions.

The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran’s Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran’s air force, the department said in a statement.

The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.

