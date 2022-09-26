US adds fourth Iranian cargo plane to export violation list over Russia flights
The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate US export controls under Biden administration sanctions.
The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran’s Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran’s air force, the department said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.
Read more: Biden administration rebuffs Senate calls to designate Russia as terror state
-
Russia has faced ‘failures’ with Iranian-made drones: US officialRussia has faced “numerous failures” with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior ... World News
-
Citing Russian officials being trained in Iran on drones, US warns of sanctionsA State Department official said the US would use all available tools to prevent, deter and dismantle the procurement network that supplies UAV-related material and technology to Iran. Middle East