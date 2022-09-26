.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US adds fourth Iranian cargo plane to export violation list over Russia flights

  • Font
What Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, and used by Russian forces, is seen in a sky over Odesa, September 23, 2022. (Reuters)
What Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, and used by Russian forces, is seen in a sky over Odesa, September 23, 2022. (Reuters)

US adds fourth Iranian cargo plane to export violation list over Russia flights

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Commerce Department said on Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate US export controls under Biden administration sanctions.

The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran’s Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran’s air force, the department said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.

Read more: Biden administration rebuffs Senate calls to designate Russia as terror state

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More