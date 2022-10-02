Burkina Faso new self-proclaimed leader urges end to violence on French targets
Burkina Faso’s new self-proclaimed putsch leader on Sunday called for an end to violence against French targets, after a series of attacks against buildings linked to the former colonial power.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Things are progressively returning to order, so we urge you to freely go about your business and to refrain from any act of violence and vandalism... notably those that could be perpetrated against the French embassy and the French military base,” an officer said, reading on television from a statement from Captain Ibrahim Traore, who stood by his side.
Traore was proclaimed Burkina’s new ruler in the wake of a claimed coup on Friday.
Read more:
African Union chief denounces Burkina Faso coup