Australia looking to repatriate citizens from Syria, reports say

Australia’s government said Monday its “overriding priority” is to protect its citizens, following reports that it will repatriate dozens of women and children from detention camps in Syria.
Australian media, led by a weekend story in The Guardian, reported that the government had decided to bring home about 20 Australian women and 40 children from the camps.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil did not confirm the reported repatriation, saying only that the government would protect its citizens.
The Australian women and children have lived in the al-Hol and al-Roj detention camps in Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria since the 2019 collapse of ISIS’s “caliphate.
“The Australian government’s overriding priority is the protection of Australians and Australia’s national interests, informed by national security advice,” the spokesperson said.
Kurdish authorities have repeatedly called on countries to repatriate their citizens from the crowded camps, of which al-Hol is the largest.
Despite calls from the UN and rights groups, countries have mostly received them only sporadically, fearing security threats and political backlash.
The repatriation would mark a policy turnaround for Australia, after the previous government decided against such a mission, citing security risks.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left government won power in May elections.
“We have got about 40 Australian kids living in one of the most dangerous places on Earth,” Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek told Channel Seven television.
“When they come back to Australia, I think it is going to be very important that the children in particular receive counselling.”
Save the Children Australia chief executive Mat Tinkler said he was “very hopeful” a decision had been taken to repatriate the women and children.
“Make no mistake, this environment is very risky for these children to remain in,” he said in an interview with public broadcaster ABC.
Kamalle Dabboussy, whose daughter and three grandchildren are in a Syrian camp, said he had not been notified of any repatriation plan, but it would be a welcome development.
“It’s every parent’s wish to ensure their children are safe,” he said in a statement to the ABC.
Karen Andrews, who was home affairs minister under the previous government, said the reported repatriation was “very concerning,” telling ABC radio that the women should be placed under surveillance upon their return in case they had been radicalized.
Read more:
Kurdish forces end 3-month operation against ISIS supporters in Syria’s al-Hol camp
Turkey strikes Syria regime outpost, kills three: War monitor
US-backed SDF thwart ISIS suicide attack on Syria’s al-Hol: CENTCOM
-
Turkey defense ministry says it ‘neutralized’ 30 PKK members in Iraq, SyriaTurkey said on Sunday it had “neutralized,” the term its defense ministry usually employs for killed, some 30 members of the banned Kurdistan Workers ... Middle East
-
Syria at UN demands withdrawal of US-led military coalitionSyria’s top diplomat pressed Monday for a US-led military coalition to get out of his country and told the UN General Assembly meeting of world ... Middle East
-
At least 34 dead after migrant boat departing from Lebanon sinks off Syria’s coastAt least 34 migrants died when the boat they were traveling in sank off Syria’s coast after departing from neighboring Lebanon, the government in ... Middle East