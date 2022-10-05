Russia’s Putin makes Chechnya’s Kadyrov an army general
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Wednesday he was granted a top rank in Russia’s army, just as Moscow’s forces suffer a series of defeats in Ukraine.
The 46-year-old Chechen leader – one of the most outspoken voices in Russia backing Putin’s Ukraine offensive – said it was a “huge honor” for him.
Kadyrov, a former warlord, said Putin had “personally” informed him of the decision.
“The President of Russia awarded me the rank of colonel general,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “This is a promotion for me.”
The rank of colonel general is the third highest command rank in the Russian military hierarchy.
Kadyrov’s appointment to the rank came as the Ukrainian army pushed back Moscow’s forces in areas that the Kremlin proclaimed to be “Russian forever.”
The Chechen leader said he would do “everything to end the special military operation quickly” – using the Kremlin’s term for its Ukraine campaign.
Chechen units – including Kadyrov’s own militia with a sinister reputation, the “Kadyrovtsi” – are fighting alongside regular Russian forces in Ukraine.
Kadyrov has thrown his full backing behind Putin’s campaign, regularly calling for the most drastic tactics to be used in Ukraine.
This week he called on Moscow to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian troops were forced to retreat from the town of Lyman.
He then said he was sending three of his teenage sons – aged 14,15 and 16 – to the front.
Read more:
Chechnya’s Kadyrov says sending three teenage sons to Ukraine front
Putin decrees Russia takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russia’s war machine faces ridicule from two allies of President Putin
-
Chechnya’s Kadyrov says sending three teenage sons to Ukraine frontChechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Monday he was sending three of his teenage sons - aged 14, 15 and 16 - to the ... World News
-
Putin decrees Russia takeover of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantRussian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered his government to take over operations at Europe’s largest nuclear power station in the ... World News
-
State ministry reports leak at German nuclear plant, experts investigatingA leak occurred during flushing measures on a discharge line at the nuclear power plant in Brunsbuettel, northern Germany, on September 28, the energy ... World News
-
Chechen leader Kadyrov says he traveled to UkraineRamzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that he had traveled into ... World News