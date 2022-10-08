Moscow says car bomb sparked fire on key Crimean bridge
A huge fire that broke out Saturday on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia was caused by a car bomb, reports citing Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said Saturday.
“Today at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge ... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea,” Russian news agencies cited the national anti-terrorism committee as saying.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The bridge, which was built on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and inaugurated in 2018, was a key transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, especially in the south, as well as ferrying troops there.
Russia had maintained the bridge was safe despite the fighting in Ukraine but had threatened Kyiv with reprisals if it was attacked.
Read more:
-
Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea: Russia's RIAA fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an ... World News
-
After Russia-Ukraine plan, Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensionsBillionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that ... World News
-
Russian PM asks for role in Nord Stream explosions probe: SwedenRussia’s prime minister has sent a letter to the Swedish government requesting a role for Russian authorities in the investigation into the explosions ... World News