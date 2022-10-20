Politicians react to UK PM Liz Truss’ resignation

Following are reactions from senior figures around the world to the resignation of Liz Truss, who said on Thursday that she was resigning as Britain’s prime minister just six weeks after she was appointed.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain:

“Our country’s always had a special relationship with the United Kingdom without regard to the partisan affiliation of our president or the politics of their prime minister. That’s going to continue no matter who the UK picks... We’re going to work very, very closely with whomever succeeds Prime Minister Truss.”

French President Emmanuel Macron:

“We want, above all else, stability... On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte:

“I had a good contact with her (...) so I’m annoyed for her personally (...) we agreed on a whole range of views and I’m looking forward to work with who will be my next colleague. It will be the fifth one I believe.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, speaking in Bueno Aires:

“This morning I heard the news that my political opponent, the conservative Prime Minister of the UK, has resigned. Had I known that organizing the summit could lead to the resignation of the UK PM I’d have organized it sooner.”

