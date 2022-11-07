Kremlin declines to comment on reported Ukraine de-escalation talks with US officials
The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on a Wall Street Journal report that Washington held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials about avoiding further escalation in the Ukraine war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that while Russia remains “open” to talks, it is unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the war in Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
Read more: US privately urging Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia: Report
-
US privately urging Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia: ReportThe US is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, the Washington Post reported, as the State Department said ... World News
-
Ukraine says Russia destroying civilian ships on river in southern standoffUkraine's army accused Russia on Sunday of the large-scale destruction of civilian vessels moored on the banks of the Dnipro River in the occupied ... World News
-
Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water after ‘sabotage’The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam damaged in shelling, Russian media saysUkraine’s Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam was damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing emergency ... World News
-
Russian forces reinstate Lenin statue in Ukrainian cityMoscow’s occupying authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol said Saturday they had brought back a statue of Lenin, seven years after it ... World News
-
Russia seeks sanctions exemptions for state bank in Ukraine grain deal talks: SourcesRussia wants the West to ease restrictions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources ... World News
-
Russia, Turkey to deliver grain free of charge to needy countries: ErdoganRussia and Turkey have reached an agreement to deliver grain free of charge to countries in need including Djibouti, Somalia and Sudan, Turkish ... Middle East
-
G7 coalition agrees to set fixed price for Russian oil: SourcesThe Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather ... Energy
-
Iran acknowledges supplying Russia with drones, insists transfer happened before warIran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came ... Middle East