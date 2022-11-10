Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks while launching a new plan for Americans to receive booster shots and vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), onstage in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks while launching a new plan for Americans to receive booster shots and vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), onstage in an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. October 25, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia's Kherson withdrawal shows its military has ‘real problems’: Biden

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia's withdrawal from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow has “real problems” in the war.

“It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military,” Biden told reporters in Washington.

Biden spoke after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party looked set to narrowly lose control of the House of Representatives to the Republicans, some of whom have vowed to review US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“In the area of foreign policy I hope we'll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine,” Biden added.

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson in a major blow to its invasion amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia orders pullout from west bank of Dnipro at Kherson

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size