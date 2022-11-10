Russia's Kherson withdrawal shows its military has ‘real problems’: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russia's withdrawal from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow has “real problems” in the war.

“It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems, Russia, the Russian military,” Biden told reporters in Washington.

Biden spoke after midterm elections in which his Democratic Party looked set to narrowly lose control of the House of Representatives to the Republicans, some of whom have vowed to review US military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“In the area of foreign policy I hope we'll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia's aggression in Ukraine,” Biden added.

Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson in a major blow to its invasion amid a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

