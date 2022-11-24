Greece transfers around 500 migrants to a ferry after dramatic rescue operation

Greece’s coastguard on Thursday said nearly 500 asylum seekers rescued in a dramatic operation this week off the island of Crete had been temporarily transferred to a ferry for processing.



The migrants – including 128 boys and nine girls – were on board a derelict fishing boat that issued a distress call late on Monday whilst sailing southwest of Crete.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Because of bolstered patrols by the Greek coastguard and EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers embark increasingly on a longer and more perilous route south of Crete, Greek officials say.



The group of 483 includes Syrians, Egyptians, Pakistanis, Palestinians and Sudanese, a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.



“The operation is proceeding but it is slow owing to the large number of people,” she added. “We also need to take testimony from them.”



Several nearby vessels responded Monday and a Greek navy frigate was dispatched, but near-gale winds made it impossible to rescue the migrants at sea.



It took half a day before the 25-meter (82-foot) fishing boat could be safely towed to the small Crete coastal town of Palaiochora on Tuesday.



In a statement on Thursday, the coastguard said the asylum seekers had been transferred to a Greek ferry on Wednesday evening.



The agency was not immediately able to say how long they would stay there.



Athens has said it would immediately ask fellow EU states to share out the large group.



“We ask the [European] commission to immediately undertake and coordinate a relocation initiative in response to this [search and rescue] operation, ensuring the responsibility, in saving lives at sea, is fairly shared among member states,” Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a letter to the bloc’s executive body, released to media on Tuesday.



Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the European Union.



The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants killed and missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.



Read more:



Rescue of boat with hundreds of migrants underway: Greek coastguard



Police in Portugal arrest 35 suspected human traffickers in massive operation



UK asylum center criticized for overcrowding now empty: Reports

Advertisement