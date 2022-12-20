Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Women hold placards during a protest calling for their rights to be recognized, near the Shah-e-Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul on November 24, 2022. (AFP)
Women hold placards during a protest calling for their rights to be recognized, near the Shah-e-Do Shamshira mosque in Kabul on November 24, 2022. (AFP)
Afghanistan

US, Britain condemn Taliban suspension of women from universities

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United States and Britain on Tuesday condemned an announcement by Afghanistan’s Taliban administration that it was suspending access to universities for female students.

The announcement came as the UN Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan. US and British UN envoys both condemned the move during the council meeting.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially the human rights and fundamental freedom of women and girls," US Deputy UN Ambassaor Robert Wood said.

Read more:

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size