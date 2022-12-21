Taliban women university ban ‘grave step backwards’: UK
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers banning women from university was a “grave step backwards” and warned that “the world is watching.”
“The women of Afghanistan have so much to offer. Denying them access to university is a grave step backwards,” the UK leader tweeted, adding: “We will judge the Taliban by their actions.”
As a father to daughters, I cannot imagine a world in which they’re denied an education.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) December 21, 2022
