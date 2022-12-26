Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seeks India PM Modi’s help with ‘peace formula’ during call
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula” in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”
Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.
“Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The statement said that Russia “illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council” since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.
