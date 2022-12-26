Theme
President Zelenskyy urges G7 nations to increase gas supply to Ukraine this winter
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . (File photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seeks India PM Modi’s help with ‘peace formula’ during call

Reuters, New Delhi
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he sought India’s help with implementing a “peace formula” in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation.”

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

“Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said that Russia “illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council” since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.

