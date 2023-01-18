Theme
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, November 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Lavrov likens West’s approach to Russia to Hitler’s ‘final solution’

Reuters, Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States had assembled a coalition of European countries to solve “the Russian question” in the same way that Adolf Hitler had sought a “final solution” to eradicate Europe’s Jews.

Lavrov, who caused an international furor last year with remarks about Hitler, said Washington was using the same tactic as Napoleon and the Nazis in trying to subjugate Europe in order to destroy Russia.

Using Ukraine as a proxy, he said, “they are waging war against our country with the same task: the ‘final solution’ of the Russian question.”

“Just as Hitler wanted a ‘final solution’ to the Jewish question, now, if you read Western politicians... they clearly say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat.”

The ‘Final Solution’ was Hitler’s Holocaust blueprint, which led to the systematic murder of 6 million Jews, as well as members of other minorities.

Lavrov has caused outrage before with remarks about Hitler. Last May he said the Nazi leader had had “Jewish blood,” drawing angry protests from Israel.

