Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed meets Sudan’s leaders in Khartoum

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with various Sudanese leaders in Khartoum on Thursday, a sign of rekindling ties between the neighboring African countries, authorities said.

For several years Sudan has been at odds with Ethiopia over border disputes and its construction of a massive dam on the Blue Nile that also has caused tensions with downstream Egypt.

According to Sudan’s official news outlet, Suna, both the “Renaissance Dam’’ and the border were discussed in a meeting between Ahmed and Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan.

Ethiopia says the multibillion dollar ‘‘Renaissance Dam’’ is needed to bring electricity to millions of Ethiopians who lack power. Sudan and Egypt fear it will reduce the amount of water they receive from the Nile River.

During his visit, Ahmed met with various other Sudanese political leaders, many of whom are participating in talks seeking to end more than a year of military rule in Khartoum.

Sudan was plunged into turmoil in October 2021 after al-Burhan led a coup that derailed the country’s democratic transition. The ruling military and a number of other political forces signed an initial agreement last December vowing to install a new civilian government. Talks to reach a final more inclusive deal are ongoing.

In a tweet published on his official Twitter on Thursday, Ahmed said Ethiopia was “non-interventionist” and that “he encouraged the people of Sudan and all political parties to find homegrown solutions.”

Sudan has hosted tens of thousands of refugees who fled fighting that erupted in northern Ethiopia between government forces and Tigray rebels in late 2020. The two sides signed a peace deal last November.

