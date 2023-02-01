Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
hackers
Hospitals in Britain, Germany, Poland, Scandinavia and the United States were also said to be targeted. (File photo)

Dutch, European hospitals ‘hit by pro-Russian hackers’

AFP, The Hague
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Dutch cyber authorities said Wednesday that several hospital websites in the Netherlands and Europe were likely targeted by a pro-Kremlin hacking group because of their countries’ support for Ukraine.

The UMCG hospital in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, one of the largest in the country, saw its website crash in a cyberattack on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“European hospitals including in the Netherlands have most likely been hit by the pro-Russian hacking group Killnet,” said the Dutch National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

“This group announced DDoS attacks on among other things, hospitals (in countries) helping Ukraine in its war against Russia,” it said.

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is designed to overwhelm the target with a flood of internet traffic, preventing the system from functioning normally.

Although reports say that Killnet threatened to target some 31 hospitals throughout the Netherlands, so far only the UMCG seems to have been affected.

“Currently the DDoS attacks are successfully mitigated and the impact of the attacks is limited,” the NCSC said.

Hospitals in Britain, Germany, Poland, Scandinavia and the United States were also said to be targeted.

Last week the websites of German airports, public administration bodies and financial sectors were hit in an attack believed to have been launched by Killnet.

The same group was also linked to a DDoS attack on the European Parliament website in November, shortly after lawmakers approved a resolution calling Moscow a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Read more:

Cyber risk alert raised in Denmark after Russian attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size