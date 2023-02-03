Russia Ukraine conflict
Zelenskyy: EU sanctions should aim to stop Russia rebuilding military capability
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that European Union sanctions on Russia should aim to ensure Moscow cannot rebuild its military capability.
The Ukrainian leader made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv flanked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel who came to the Ukrainian capital for an EU summit.
Advertisement
Developing.
Advertisement