Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (C), European Commission President European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (R) and European Council President Charles Michel (L) leave at the end of a joint press conference during an EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv on February 3, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy: EU sanctions should aim to stop Russia rebuilding military capability

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that European Union sanctions on Russia should aim to ensure Moscow cannot rebuild its military capability.

The Ukrainian leader made the comments at a news conference in Kyiv flanked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel who came to the Ukrainian capital for an EU summit.

Developing.

