Russian aircrafts are pictured after two Russian aircrafts SU 27 and two SU 24 violated Swedish airspace, amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, east of Gotland, over the sea March 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian missiles crossed into Romania, Moldova before entering Ukraine, says general

Reuters
Two Russian missiles crossed into Romanian and Moldovan airspace before entering Ukraine on Friday, the top Ukrainian general said.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said two Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea had entered Moldovan airspace, then flew into Romanian airspace, before entering Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement. Russia did not immediately comment on it.

The Ukrainska Pravda media outlet quoted the air force spokesperson as saying separately that Ukraine had the ability to shoot down the missiles but did not do so because it did not want to endanger civilians in foreign countries.

