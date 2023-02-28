EU antitrust regulators scrap investigation into Coca-Cola, bottlers
EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday scrapped an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by The Coca-Cola Co. and its bottlers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Coca-Cola Hellenic, citing insufficient ground for the case.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The European Commission said it had started a preliminary investigation on concerns that the three companies could have abused their dominance by granting conditional rebates to retailers in some EU countries in order to block the entry of new drinks into the market.
It subsequently collected information from Coca-Cola and its bottlers, retailers, and competitors.
“Based on the evidence collected, the Commission has concluded that there is insufficient ground to further pursue the investigation,” the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
“The closure of the investigation is not a finding that the conduct in question complies with EU competition rules,” it said.
Read more:
Explainer: Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to EU
EU agrees to ban imports of products driving deforestation
‘A collective sigh of relief’: The world reacts to Brexit trade deal
-
Climate activists ‘baffled’ by Egypt’s move to welcome Coca Cola as COP27 sponsorClimate activists are “baffled” by the fact that Coca Cola, a major plastic producer, has been listed as a sponsor for the COP27 climate talks in ... Middle East
-
Elon Musk says will buy Coca Cola ‘to put the cocaine back in’: TweetTesla motors CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he will buy the Coca Cola beverages company and suggested reintroducing cocaine to the drink, ... Digital
-
Coca-Cola buys British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billionCoca-Cola is hoping to give itself another caffeine-fueled boost. The company said Friday it will buy the Costa coffee brand from British firm ... Economy