Wagner chief says Ukraine’s Bakhmut ‘practically surrounded’

The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner said Friday his fighters had “practically encircled” Bakhmut, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russia has been trying to seize for months.

“The Wagner paramilitary group units have practically surrounded Bakhmut, only one road remains” to leave the city, Yevgeny Prigozhin said, calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to abandon the city.

Developing.