Andrew Tate says diagnosed with lung tumor, seeks treatment in Dubai

Social media influencer Andrew Tate, currently detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking and organized crime, has revealed the possibility of a lung tumor.

The report was confirmed by Tate’s legal team and by his manager on an Instagram story that said: “Yes, it’s true. I was the one driving with him to and from the hospital in Dubai.”

His doctors have reportedly requested a release from detention so Tate can seek medical care in Dubai.

Tate was diagnosed with the condition in Dubai, as confirmed by the UAE hospital where he received medical care, in a statement published following reports of his diagnosis.

Some medical reports linked to Tate’s condition were leaked.

Romanian authorities have denied medical requests to allow Tate to return to Dubai, and have instead provided local alternatives.

His most recent visit was to a Dubai hospital in December 2022 for a chest x-ray. He returned to the hospital on December for a CT scan, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

“His doctor wrote in a letter and medical report that an ‘urgent investigation’ was required into the supposed lesion in Tate’s lung,” according to the same report.

In response to a leak of the letter, King’s College Hospital London where Tate was receiving treatment said: “We confirm that the letter, which details Mr Tate’s visits at our hospital in Dubai Hills, and the Medical Centres in Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, as well as the diagnostic tests he underwent was issued by one of our family medicine practitioners Dr Ali Razzak.”

Razzak is the Medical Director of King’s Dubai Marina Medical center and Tate’s primary care physician, according to the statement.

With regard to the leak of the documents, the hospital “strongly condemned” it and iterated that the leak did not occur from their end.

Tate is a British-US citizen known for misogynistic views. He has 5.1 million Twitter followers.

He was arrested on December 29 last year when authorities descended on his property north of Bucharest. His brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women also are in custody in the same case. None of the four has been formally charged.

