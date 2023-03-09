Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province killed in blast at his office
The Taliban governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province was killed in a blast at his office on Thursday, police said.
“Two people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning,” Balkh police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding the nature of the blast was unclear.
