Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) delivers remarks after being elected as Speaker in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on January 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) delivers remarks after being elected as Speaker in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on January 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

US House speaker declines Zelenskyy invitation to visit Ukraine: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has no plans to visit Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation, CNN reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with CNN set to air on Wednesday, Zelenskyy asked McCarthy, a Republican, to see the situation in Ukraine firsthand.

“Mr. McCarthy, he has to come here to see how we work, what’s happening here.... Then after that, make your assumptions,” Zelenskyy said in the CNN interview.

The US has extended nearly $32 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, but some far-right Republicans have balked at sending more.

Asked about Zelenskyy's invitation, McCarthy told CNN he did not need to travel to the country and would get information in other ways.

“I will continue to get my briefings and others, but I don’t have to go to Ukraine or Kyiv to see it,” he told the television network.

McCarthy's position has been that he backs Ukraine but that House Republicans, who took control of the chamber in January, will not provide “a blank check” for US assistance to Kyiv.

The invitation came as the US wrestled with a budget deficit and the prospect of possibly hitting its debt limit in coming months. Democratic US President Joe Biden is set to unveil his budget proposal on Thursday.

Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv last month to show US solidarity with Ukraine one-year after the conflict began as have other top US officials and some members of Congress.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia won't make major gains in Ukraine in 2023: US intel chief

NATO chief warns Ukrainian city of Bakhmut may fall in ‘coming days’

Ukraine seeks US cluster bombs to adapt for drone use: Lawmakers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size