ChatGPT app update more ‘human-like’: Company

The company behind the ChatGPT app that churns out essays, poems or computing code on command released Tuesday a long awaited update of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” a company blog said, adding that the AI technology “exhibits human-level performance” on some professional and academic tasks.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE small businesses embrace ChatGPT as tech allows productivity boost

China prepares to police AI as ChatGPT frenzy spreads

Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI’s ChatGPT rival: Reports