Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. (Reuters)
The logo of OpenAI is displayed near a response by its AI chatbot ChatGPT on its website, in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. (Reuters)

ChatGPT app update more ‘human-like’: Company

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The company behind the ChatGPT app that churns out essays, poems or computing code on command released Tuesday a long awaited update of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“We’ve created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI’s effort in scaling up deep learning,” a company blog said, adding that the AI technology “exhibits human-level performance” on some professional and academic tasks.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE small businesses embrace ChatGPT as tech allows productivity boost

China prepares to police AI as ChatGPT frenzy spreads

Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI’s ChatGPT rival: Reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size