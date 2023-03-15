Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann awaiting DNA test

The Polish woman who is claiming to be Madeleine McCann has submitted her DNA samples for forensic testing to determine whether she is the missing British girl.

Julia Wendel, the woman who went viral on social media last month, believes she could be the missing girl who disappeared while on vacation with her family in Portugal in 2007.

Wendel, 22, submitted samples for DNA tests to determine whether she has any ties to the McCann family.

Three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing on May 3, 2007, while sleeping in a holiday apartment with her brother while her parents were dining at a nearby restaurant.

When her mother went to check on them later that evening, she discovered that the little girl was missing.

If the results show she is British, the authorities will continue their investigation and send the results to detectives in Portugal for comparison, Wendell’s private investigator told reporters.

“We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland from another country by an international sex trafficking group,” her investigator Dr Johansson said.

Last month, Wendel told the world that she first learnt about the missing case when she started researching because of discrepancies in her parents’ stories about her childhood.

While the missing girl would be 19 years old, Wendel believes her parents could have lied about her age. She also claims to have never seen pictures of her mother pregnant.

The Polish woman and her investigator are adamant about the fact that Julia is not the biological daughter of her parents in Poland. They also said they are open to the possibility that she could be another missing girl Livia Schwepp.

