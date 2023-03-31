Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout taken and received from La Moncloa on March 31, 2023 shows Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) in Beijing. (AFP)
This handout taken and received from La Moncloa on March 31, 2023 shows Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) in Beijing. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Spain’s prime minister urges China’s Xi to hold talks with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

AFP, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Spain’s prime minister said Friday he had urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart, as he visits China’s capital for talks aimed at boosting ties between Beijing and Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference at the Spanish embassy in Beijing, Pedro Sanchez said he had discussed “China’s position” on Russia’s war in Ukraine in meetings with Xi and other top Chinese officials.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He also accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of seeking to “weaken” the EU’s “multilateral project for peace and welfare.”

“I encouraged President Xi to have a conversation with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy to learn first-hand about this peace plan of the Ukrainian government,” Sanchez said.

Zelenskyy has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with Xi -- an overture the Chinese leader has yet to respond to, despite multiple rounds of talks with Putin.

Beijing last month unveiled a 12-point paper calling for a “political settlement” of the crisis in Ukraine.

The document was immediately met with skepticism from Ukraine’s allies, though it was welcomed by Kyiv.

Sanchez on Friday also welcomed Beijing’s stance opposing the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict -- as well as its stated support for “territorial integrity.”

“I want to acknowledge the effort that the Chinese government has made to position itself,” he said.

Read more:

Lukashenko alleges there are plans to invade Belarus from neighboring Poland

Stoltenberg says Finland will join NATO alliance in coming days

Ukraine marks anniversary of liberation of Bucha from Russian occupation​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size