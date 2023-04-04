Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Darya Trepova, suspected of bringing explosives to the cafe where war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed in an explosion the day before, is escorted inside the building of Russian Investigative Committee, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in this still image taken from video released on April 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Darya Trepova, suspected of bringing explosives to the cafe where war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was killed in an explosion the day before, is escorted inside the building of Russian Investigative Committee, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in this still image taken from video released on April 3, 2023. (Reuters)

Russia formally charges St. Petersburg bomb suspect with terrorism

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian investigators on Tuesday formally charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year old women, with terrorism offenses over the killing of pro-war military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in a St. Petersburg cafe on Sunday.

Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed on Sunday when an explosion ripped through a cafe where he was due to talk.

The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had charged Trepova with committing “a terrorist act by an organized group that caused intentional death.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said she had acted under instructions from people working on behalf of Ukraine.

Trepova was transferred from St. Petersburg to Moscow, where prosecutors were due to ask the Basmanny district court later on Tuesday to remand her in pre-trial detention.

Read more:

Leading Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg cafe explosion

Advertisement

Russia more isolated now over Ukraine war after US reporter arrest, NATO expansion

Sweden arrests five over planning ‘terrorist act’ tied to Quran burning in January

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size