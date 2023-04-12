Theme
A US armored military vehicle drives on the outskirts of Rumaylan in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, bordering Turkey, on March 27, 2023. (AFP)
US says its forces captured ISIS operative in raid in Syria

Reuters
The US military conducted a helicopter raid in eastern Syria late on Saturday and captured an ISIS operative and two of his associates, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The capture of Hudayfah al Yemeni and his associates will disrupt the organization’s ability to plot and carry out operations,” the statement said, adding no civilians were killed or hurt.

Earlier this month, the US military said it killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria, naming him as Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The US said he was responsible for planning ISIS attacks in Europe and Turkey and developed the group’s leadership structure in Turkey.

