Putin signs electronic military draft system into law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill to create a digital draft system, greatly facilitating mobilizing Russians into the army, more than a year into the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive.

The bill cracks down on those seeking to avoid conscription. A document of the law was published on an official government information portal, Russian news agencies reported.

