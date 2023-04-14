Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present presidential prizes for young culture professionals and writing and art for children and young people, at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 22, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to present presidential prizes for young culture professionals and writing and art for children and young people, at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 22, 2023. (Sputnik via AFP)

Putin signs electronic military draft system into law

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill to create a digital draft system, greatly facilitating mobilizing Russians into the army, more than a year into the Kremlin’s Ukraine offensive.

The bill cracks down on those seeking to avoid conscription. A document of the law was published on an official government information portal, Russian news agencies reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia says trying to seize Bakhmut’s western districts

Russia builds up provisions, water supplies at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size