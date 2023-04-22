Member of UK armed forces charged under Officials Secrets Act

A serving member of Britain’s armed forces has been charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act after an investigation by counter-terrorism police, London’s Metropolitan police said on Saturday.

The Met said 36-year-old Thomas Newsome was initially arrested on April 18 and was charged late on Friday. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.



Newsome was charged with offences contrary to the Official Secrets Act 1989, which covers the unauthorized disclosure of information by government employees.

