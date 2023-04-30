France’s Macron, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy discuss Kyiv’s military needs

French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Sunday and discussed Ukraine’s military needs, both sides said.

Zelenskyy said he had a long and meaningful talk with Macron during which the two men coordinated their positions on the war and on how to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am grateful to France and Emmanuel personally for their support of our country and our people,” he said in an evening video address, in which he also thanked France for promising to send weapons to Ukraine.

The French presidency said Macron had reaffirmed France’s support for Ukraine to Zelenskyy, and that Macron had given an update on European co-ordination to give Ukraine military help.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed confidence earlier this week that the bloc would finalize a plan within days to buy ammunition for Ukraine after Kyiv expressed frustration at wrangling among EU member states.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner chief warns against Ukraine counterattack ‘tragedy’

Russia replaces logistics commander ahead of anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia’s Bryansk: Governor​​​​​​​