Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
German special police talk near the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) centre in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020, after Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation. (File photo: Reuters)
German special police talk near the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) centre in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020, after Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation. (File photo: Reuters)

Two suspected Iran-backed Hezbollah members arrested in Germany

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

German federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two alleged members of Hezbollah on Wednesday suspected of recruiting and organizing activities for the Iran-backed group.

Named only as Lebanese national Hassan M. and German-Lebanese dual citizen Abdul-Latif W. the pair were detained in northern Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said Abdul-Latif W. joined the organization “at the latest” in 2004 and Hassan M. in 2016. They are both now facing charges of “membership of a foreign terrorist organization.”

The pair are alleged to have represented Hezbollah in the Bremen region of northern Germany, handling organization and logistics for the group.

The two suspects were to appear later Wednesday before a judge “who will decide whether to remand them in custody.”

Hezbollah’s military wing is classed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, Britain and a majority of member states of the Arab League.

Germany banned the activities of the group’s political wing, which regularly organizes anti-Israeli demonstrations, in 2020.

Read more:

US calls on Lebanese parliament to elect president

Hezbollah behind roadside bomb in Israel last month: Israeli official

Alleged Hezbollah financier extradited to US from Romania: Justice Department

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size