Iran and European Union two flags together realations textile cloth fabric texture stock photo
Iran and European Union flags. (Stock photo)

EU FMs to agree on additional sanctions against Iran during meeting

Reuters
Published: Updated:
European Union foreign ministers will decide on more sanctions against Iran in their meeting on Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that more members of the Revolutionary Guard will be added to the sanction lists.

“We won’t accept this,” Baerbock told journalists referring to human rights violations by Iran.

