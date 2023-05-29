Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Lightning is seen over the Isola Superiore dei Pescatori at Lago Maggiore lake near the town of Baveno some 70 kilometres north of Milan. (File photo: Reuters)
Lightning is seen over the Isola Superiore dei Pescatori at Lago Maggiore lake near the town of Baveno some 70 kilometres north of Milan. (File photo: Reuters)

Four dead after tourist boat capsizes following whirlwind on Italy’s Lake Maggiore

Reuters & The Associated Press, Milan
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Four people died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.

People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-meter-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nineteen survivors swam to shore without serious injury, fire brigade said on Twitter, adding the wreck was found by its divers at a depth of 16 meters.

Advertisement

Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

Firefighter video released on Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

Read more: Video: One person injured after explosion hits center of Italy’s Milan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size