Four dead after tourist boat capsizes following whirlwind on Italy’s Lake Maggiore
Four people died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.
People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-meter-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Nineteen survivors swam to shore without serious injury, fire brigade said on Twitter, adding the wreck was found by its divers at a depth of 16 meters.
Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.
Firefighter video released on Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.
The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.
Read more: Video: One person injured after explosion hits center of Italy’s Milan
-
Italy still mulling whether to pull out of China’s Belt and Road pact: MeloniPrime Minister Giorgia Meloni has yet to make a final decision on Italy’s controversial role in China’s Belt and Road program after she initially ... World News
-
Death toll from Italy floods rises to 14The toll from floods that have devastated the Emilia Romagna region in Italy rose to 14 Friday, amid calls for the government to revive an abandoned ... World News
-
France plays down migration row with Italy, says not looking to ostracize EU partnerThe French government sought to play down a fresh row with Italy over migration on Friday, saying Paris was not looking to “ostracize” its EU partner ... World News
-
Video: One person injured after explosion hits center of Italy’s MilanA van carrying oxygen cylinders exploded in Milan on Thursday, destroying around a dozen cars but causing no injuries beyond light burns to the driver ... World News
-
Bear kills man out jogging in ItalyA bear attacked and killed a jogger on a woodland path in northwest Italy, the first case of its kind, a source close to the case told AFP Friday.For ... World News
-
Italy links migrant surge to Russia’s Wagner groupItaly's defense minister on Monday accused Russia's Wagner mercenary group of fueling irregular migration towards Europe as a way of hitting back at ... World News
-
Forty-five migrants dead in southern Italy shipwreckForty-five people died, including some children, when a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants crashed against rocks on the southern Italian coast ... World News
-
Over two dozen Pakistanis drowned in Italy migrant shipwreck: PMPakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said over two dozen Pakistanis were believed to be among at least 59 people who drowned when a boat ... World News