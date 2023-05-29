Four dead after tourist boat capsizes following whirlwind on Italy’s Lake Maggiore

Four people died late on Sunday after a tourist boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy due to a sudden whirlwind, the fire brigade and media reported.



People were celebrating a birthday on the 16-meter-long boat when it capsized and sank in a violent storm.

Nineteen survivors swam to shore without serious injury, fire brigade said on Twitter, adding the wreck was found by its divers at a depth of 16 meters.

Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

Firefighter video released on Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

